Volytica Diagnostics partners with Enspired to strengthen BESS trading

Volytica Diagnostics and Enspired have entered into partnership to combine Volytica’s predictive battery analytics software with Enspired’s artificial intelligence-driven, real-time trading for battery energy storage systems (BESS).

This collaboration aims to set a new standard for optimising both the profitability of energy trading and battery health of large scale energy storage, integrating advanced battery monitoring software into the existing energy trading solution.

The rapid expansion of energy storage, with approximately 161 GW of battery storage systems currently under application in Germany, presents significant trading opportunities, but also substantial challenges, such as managing battery warranties for operators. The guarantees offered by battery manufacturers primarily focus on storage security, often overlooking revenue potential. These warranties typically guarantee 60 – 80% remaining capacity over several years, but are tied to strict operational conditions, including maximum charge cycles, charge/discharge rates (C-rate), and operating temperatures. Non-compliance can accelerate degradation, threatening both performance and profitability. The partnership between Volytica and Enspired will allow operators to fully commercialise their batteries while staying compliant with regulations and minimising degradation.

The integrated battery trading solution leverages precise, detailed battery data instead of conventional approximations, enabling the optimisation of trading strategies and battery utilisation to maximise revenue.

Ju¨rgen Mayerhofer, CEO of Enspired, explained: “Data and technology make a huge difference in BESS monetisation. Every day, we perform 8000 – 10 000 virtual optimisation test runs to evaluate different revenue scenarios – integrating real-time data and degradation information allows us to fully utilise the battery's capacity within its warranty terms for maximum profit, while identifying the dispatch profiles best suited to ensure its long-term value and longevity.”

Claudius Jehle, CEO of Volytica Diagnostics, emphasised: “The value and profitability of a battery decreases with increasing wear and tear. The combination of our solutions creates a balance between short-term revenue and long-term value retention for the first time – the yield of the storage system is optimised over its entire service life, from increased profit to maximum safety. Continuous battery monitoring not only offers additional added value to the operator, but also strengthens the confidence of stakeholders such as insurance companies and investors.”

