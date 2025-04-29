Apatura secures planning consent for new BESS at East Kilbride

Apatura has received planning consent for a new grid scale 50 MW/100 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) near the town of East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The 5.5-acre site is the ninth BESS development that Apatura has secured planning permission for in the last 16 months, bringing its portfolio to over 1.5 GW. Apatura chose the location for its latest project primarily for its proximity to the East Kilbride Substation. When completed, the project will connect to this substation and collect, store, and discharge renewably generated energy onto the grid as and when it is needed.

The proposed site is located half a mile outside East Kilbride on land 150 m south-east of East Kilbride Substation on Cairnmuir Road. It will consist of 16 battery container units plus associated infrastructure, including transformers and a substation building.

The development will be screened from all directions with native planting and will be operational for a period of 40 years, after which time the land will be restored to its original condition.

Importantly, the decision notice granting planning permission concluded that “there would be no significant long-term impacts on the environmental quality of the green belt,” and that the project would “make a contribution towards tackling climate change, mitigation and adaptation, and would be a positive response to the global climate emergency and nature crisis.”

The site was also recognised as delivering “a net economic gain and community benefits, including local employment and supply chain opportunities.”

Andrew Philpott, Chief Development Officer at Apatura, said: “Battery storage facilities like our planned development at East Kilbride underpin the ongoing expansion of the UK’s renewable energy generation capability. They make a significant contribution to enhancing UK grid security and grid stability and are integral to enabling our country to decarbonise its energy system and its economy and achieve its net zero targets.”

He continued: “Battery storage will also help to deliver stable energy prices, leading to reduced bills for households and businesses. It will contribute to greater energy security and independence for the UK in the future.”

“Construction of the project will provide a significant boost to the local East Kilbride economy. It will directly create jobs with the construction, operational, and decommissioning phases of the project, and also indirectly in the supply chain and related services.”

A BESS is an advanced technology system designed to store electrical energy during periods of high generation and low demand, which can then be exported back into the grid network during periods of high demand.

