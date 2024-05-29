RWE to build Australia’s first eight-hour battery

Leading global renewables player, RWE, has announced its investment decision to build Australia’s first eight-hour battery near Balranald, in New South Wales (NSW). RWE’s eight-hour lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) was the only successful project in New South Wales’ first Long Duration Storage Long-Term Energy Service Agreements tender process, and was awarded a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement.

With a planned capacity of 50+ MW and 400+ MWh, the Limondale BESS will support the energy transition by storing excess renewable energy and feeding it into the NSW grid when it is needed most. The project will be located next to RWE’s 249 MWac Limondale solar farm – which is one of Australia’s largest. The BESS will connect to existing grid infrastructure.

Tesla has been selected as the BESS supplier, and Beon Energy Solutions as the delivery partner for the Balance of Plant, which includes the civil, structural, electrical, and control works required to connect the Megapack to the existing 33 kV substation. Construction is scheduled to start in 2H24, with commissioning planned for late 2025.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “RWE’s investment decision and signing of supplier contracts for the Limondale BESS project is an exciting step forward in our commitment to the Australian renewables sector and support of NSW’s renewable energy ambitions. As a battery storage pioneer, RWE develops, builds, and operates innovative and competitive battery storage systems in Europe and the US, and soon here in Australia. We look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to help realise the country’s renewable energy goals.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.