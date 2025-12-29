Hyperion Renewables, Saft, and Omexom build Portugal’s first battery energy storage projects

Hyperion Renewables, a company with nearly two decades of experience in developing, financing, and operating utility scale renewables projects, has started construction of its first battery energy storage projects in Portugal, in partnership with Omexom Portugal, a specialist in power engineering and infrastructure, and Saft, a subsidiary of Totalenergies and a global leader in advanced battery storage solutions. Together, the three companies are taking a decisive step towards greater grid stability and the next stage of Portugal’s energy transition.

Located in Estremoz and Évora, the projects – 16 MW of injection power and 64 MWh of storage capacity – will be integrated with existing solar PV plants of 29 MWp and 52 MWp. Their operation will increase asset efficiency, reduce losses during periods of high solar output, and directly contribute to a more balanced energy mix. The energy stored each day will be sufficient to supply more than 5000 households, strengthening energy independence and supporting national decarbonisation goals.

These systems represent a significant milestone in the integration of solar generation and storage, bringing Portugal closer to the energy model that will define the next decade: a smart combination of renewable generation with storage capacity to ensure greater efficiency, flexibility and security of supply.

Project execution will be led by Omexom Portugal – responsible for design, supply and Balance of Plant (BoP) construction – and Saft, which will manufacture and supply the core technology: 21 Intensium® Shift+ containers, grid-forming power conversion systems, and advanced power management solutions. Both projects have partial support from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), funded by the EU, underscoring their public and institutional relevance. These will be Hyperion’s first hybrid (solar + storage) projects and among the first of their kind to move into implementation in the Iberian Peninsula, positioning both the company and the country at the forefront of energy innovation.

Beyond their energy impact, the projects also bring notable economic and social benefits to their host regions. During construction and operation, they are expected to create 25 – 30 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to local economic development and helping retain technological skills in Portugal’s interior. The focus on advanced technologies – including potential integration of grid-forming converters and state-of-the-art energy management solutions – also supports the modernisation of the energy-related industrial ecosystem.

Aytea Alvarez Amandi, CEO of Hyperion Renewables, stated: “These projects mark a strategic milestone in Hyperion’s entry into the battery storage market, consolidating our ability to integrate new technologies and deliver highly complex initiatives. Combining storage with solar generation strengthens the operational efficiency and resilience of our assets while creating sustainable value for the energy system and the communities we serve. We are excited to see these projects move into the implementation phase and to continue reinforcing our commitment to a more sustainable, reliable, and innovative energy future.”

