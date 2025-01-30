Root-Power receives planning permission for battery storage site

Root-Power, battery energy storage system (BESS) specialists, has received planning permission for a new BESS site in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

The 0.61 ha. site has been designed with a four-hour storage duration, delivering a total capacity of 200 MWh - enough to power around 100 000 homes for four hours. Once operational, this project will represent a major advancement in large scale, long duration energy storage systems in the UK, contributing to the transition to cleaner energy.

The project location was selected because of its close proximity to Toronto Grid Supply Point. The development will provide a biodiversity net gain of 174.32% for habitat units and 843.7% for hedgerow units. These incorporate the enhancement of native vegetation and the retention of existing hedgerows and trees. The biodiversity enhancement scheme represents a first for Durham County Council, as this project is the first application to be approved with off-site biodiversity net gain credits in the area.

Securing the planning permission required extensive collaboration and negotiation to address concerns about visual impact, particularly given the site’s proximity to public rights of way. Public rights of way are highly prioritised in planning decisions, and developments in these areas often face stringent requirements to preserve their character and accessibility. To mitigate the visual impact, significant landscaping efforts have been undertaken, including the retention of existing hedgerows and trees, and the enhancement of native vegetation around the site.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, noted: “We’re happy to have received planning permission for our project in Bishop Auckland. A recent report from the National Energy System Operator stated if the UK is to meet its 2030 clean power target, technologies such as battery storage will be absolutely critical in tackling this herculean challenge.”

This development adds a further 50 MW to Root-Power’s growing pipeline of projects across the UK, with construction set to begin shortly. It marks a significant step forward in supporting the UK’s energy transition and achieving net zero.

