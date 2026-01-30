ADS-TEC Energy delivers large scale battery storage project for Stadtwerke Mühlacker

ADS-TEC Energry PLC is partnering with the public utility, Stadtwerke Mühlacker, for the installation of a large scale battery storage system at its substation in Mühlacker, providing 10 MW of power and a storage capacity of 20 MWh.

ADS-TEC Energy is managing the planning, implementation, and integration of the system, which is part of a long-term strategy to enhance the area’s energy infrastructure.

Michael Rudloff, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy, commented: “This project in Mühlacker clearly illustrates the many requirements battery storage systems have to meet today. They must stabilise grids, be safe and reliable to operate, and at the same time be economically viable. Flexibility is increasingly important given rising electricity demand driven by electric mobility, heat pumps, and IT and digital infrastructures.”

Building on its years of experience, ADS-TEC Energy is delivering an integrated solution that encompasses planning, implementation, and operational readiness. It will integrate Stadtwerke Mühlacker’s storage system into its existing infrastructure to ensure reliable, transparent, and economically sustainable operations over its entire lifecycle.

For Stadtwerke Mühlacker, the decision to partner with ADS-TEC Energy was based on the system’s technical performance as well as the opportunity to collaborate on long-term, operations management with a reliable local partner.

Roland Jans, Managing Director at Stadtwerke Mühlacker, added: “Large scale battery storage systems are a key building block for the energy systems of tomorrow. With our first large scale battery storage system, we are making a direct contribution to grid stability. What was key for us was choosing a solution that is developed and integrated in Germany, meeting our high standards for security, availability, and long-term operations.”

The project comprises four battery storage containers based on the BESS5000 system, with all development, system integration, and operating concepts carried out in Germany. This approach enables a high level of control and planning reliability, which is a key factor for municipal operators making significant long-term investments.

The system is designed to balance loads and shift energy over time. As well as supporting the grid, this creates new revenue opportunities, for example in the electricity market.

