Matrix Renewables partners with EDF to optimise flagship 500 MW BESS in Scotland

Matrix Renewables, the leading renewable energy company backed by TPG’s impact investing platform, has entered into a long-term battery optimisation agreement with EDF for a 500 MW/1 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS), currently under construction at Eccles, Scotland.

Under the agreement, EDF will provide route-to-market services and optimise the battery across UK power markets once the asset becomes operational. Scheduled to begin commercial operations in summer 2027, the project will be Matrix Renewables’ first standalone battery storage development in the UK and one of the largest connected to the British electricity system.

Strategically located along key transmission corridors between Scotland and England, the Eccles battery storage facility will play an important role in strengthening grid resilience and enabling the efficient flow of electricity across the network. Additionally, by storing excess electricity generated from renewable sources and releasing it during periods of high demand, the project will support the integration of more renewable energy into the UK’s electricity system.

The project is part of Matrix Renewables’ broader strategy to expand its battery storage portfolio and support the UK’s transition towards a cleaner and more flexible power system, contributing to the government’s Clean Power 2035 ambitions and Net Zero 2050 target.

Chris Matthews, Chief Commercial Officer at Matrix Renewables, noted: “We are proud to be delivering one of the UK’s largest battery storage projects and to partner with EDF for its commercial optimisation. Battery storage will play a critical role in enabling the continued growth of renewable energy while strengthening the resilience and flexibility of the electricity system.”

Stuart Fenner, Commercial Director of Business & Wholesale Services at EDF, added: “Delivering EDF’s mission to build an Electric Britain depends on flexible assets that can respond instantly to the needs of the system. This project will provide exactly that capability. Using our Powershift platform, we will optimise the battery in real time to support grid stability, manage peak demand, and help integrate more low-carbon generation.”

All planning conditions for the Eccles project have been discharged, and full consent has been secured, allowing construction to progress as planned.

Matrix Renewables continues to actively expand its UK battery storage and generation pipeline and aims to develop more than 3 GW of capacity across the country in the coming years.

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