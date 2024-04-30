ANDRITZ to upgrade Cruachan pumped storage power plant in Scotland

Drax has chosen ANDRITZ as the main contractor for the upgrade of its Cruachan pumped storage power plant in Scotland.

ANDRITZ will supply two new generating units comprising pump turbines and motor generators, alongside essential main inlet valves.

Cruachan Power Station, located on the shores of Loch Awe in Argyll, is one of just four pumped storage hydro facilities in the UK, playing a critical role in the country’s energy security. It is already a reliable energy source for almost 1 million households.

“Pumped storage hydro is vital to the UK’s energy security, it’s a technology which works in partnership with other renewables. When wind turbines are generating more power than we need, Cruachan steps in to store the renewable electricity so it doesn’t go to waste,” said Penny Small, Drax’s Interim Chief Operating Officer.

The primary objective of this modernisation project is to increase the station's power output by 40 MWs to a total of 480 MWs. Incorporating the latest technological innovations, it will also improve the plant’s operability and reliability and extend its lifecycle.

Pumped storage power plants are balancing the energy supply and demand by storing excess power from volatile renewables. By using state-of-the-art pumped storage technology to unlock the potential of renewable energy, the Cruachan modernisation project represents a major step towards creating a more sustainable and resilient green energy infrastructure in the UK.

“We are proud to have been entrusted with the refurbishment of the Cruachan Pump Storage Power Plant,” added Dominik Fust, Managing Director at ANDRITZ Hydropower Germany. “This project aligns with our mission to contribute to the global transition toward sustainable energy generation.”

