ReFeel New Energy secures capacity market contract for BESS project

SUSI Partners’ portfolio company, ReFeel New Energy (RNE), has secured a 15-year capacity market contract for a fully authorised battery energy storage system (BESS) project, located in the Tuscany region in Italy.

The 15-year contract for €47 000/MW per year was awarded at the end of February 2025 at the capacity market auction held by Terna, an Italian transmission system operator, for the delivery year 2027. RNE’s BESS project, which has a peak capacity of 52 MW and can deliver a maximum of 207 MWh over a four-hour discharge duration, was the only BESS project in the Tuscany region that won a contract. The project received full authorisation in December 2024 and is entering construction in 3Q25 with an expected start of commercial operations by 1Q27.

By securing stable, long-term revenues, the contract mitigates merchant risk and provides downside protection against low electricity price periods. Moreover, the award reinforces the project’s credibility, demonstrating its ability to contribute to grid reliability and system adequacy in Italy’s evolving energy landscape. The awarded capacity market contract thus marks a significant milestone for RNE and demonstrates the maturing of its approximately 980 MW BESS pipeline alongside its 320 solar photovoltaics (PV) pipeline with further projects expected to be ready to participate in future capacity market and upcoming energy storage capacity procurement mechanism auctions.

RNE was set up in early 2022 as a solar PV development platform within the SUSI Energy Transition Fund and later expanded to include the development of BESS projects, leveraging SUSI’s experience in the sector. The company is led and co-owned by an experienced local management team with a 15-year track record as founders and managers of clean energy company, ReFeel.

SETF, SUSI Partners’ evergreen equity fund, focuses on establishing and scaling up platforms which develop, construct, buy, and operate energy transition infrastructure assets in Europe and other key OECD markets. The fund currently holds a well-diversified portfolio across a wider set of energy transition themes, including clean energy generation, energy efficiency, battery energy storage, customer energy solutions, and electric vehicle charging.

