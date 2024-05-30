ArcLight and Elevate announce New York City’s largest battery storage project to date

ArcLight Capital Partners and Elevate Renewables, a leading battery storage developer, have announced a milestone battery storage infrastructure project at the Arthur Kill Power Station in Staten Island, New York. The 15 MW/60 MWh distribution-level project will help provide more renewable power by replacing existing generation planned to retire in 2025. Elevate is a wholly owned subsidiary of a fund managed by ArcLight.

Once completed, the project will be the largest battery storage installation in New York City. The facility will be able to power more than 10 000 households during peak demand periods.

Elevate Renewables has completed contracting to construct a state-of-the-art battery storage facility to store power during non-peak hours and discharge power during peak demand periods, as well as to provide ancillary services that help maintain grid stability and resiliency. This infrastructure will help support New York City’s electric grid and progress the clean energy transition.

“The Arthur Kill re-development project will install the latest energy storage technology on the site of a former power generation plant. This project is illustrative of Elevate’s battery expertise, significant development pipeline, and ability to help enable strategic battery storage infrastructure to help meet New York State’s energy storage target of 6 GWs by 2030,” said Eric Cherniss, Head of Development at Elevate Renewables. “It further demonstrates our ability to catalyse large scale battery storage projects and help provide low-cost renewable power with increased grid reliability to consumers.”

“We believe battery storage infrastructure has the potential to be transformative and will be necessary to help meet the growing power needs from electrification and data centres, and is also a complement to the ongoing build-out of wind and solar renewable infrastructure,” added Dan Revers, Founder and Partner at ArcLight. “ArcLight is well positioned to capitalise on the renewable infrastructure mega trend. This project builds upon ArcLight's extensive track record within the power and renewable infrastructure sectors over the past 20 years.”

“We are excited to advance this first-of-its-kind contracted infrastructure project that is one of many brownfield development opportunities we have within our funds’ power portfolio, which is one of the largest in the US,” commented Angelo Acconcia, Partner at ArcLight. “The Arthur Kill project, when commissioned, will be New York City’s largest battery storage system installed and the region’s first such existing power facility to be repurposed for battery storage. We believe there are many more of these types of opportunities that leverage ArcLight’s value add strategy, resources, and expertise across the electrification infrastructure value chain.”

