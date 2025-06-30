RPC and Greenfield secure planning permission for third BESS project

Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Greenfield have been granted planning permission for a 49.9 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in the Vale of Glamorgan, near Cardiff, Wales.

This is the third project that the partners have progressed to this stage, having already secured planning permission for two separate projects – Steventon and Tredington in 2024. The combined capacity of the partnership’s projects with planning permission is now 112.7 MW.

Construction work at Cardiff is expected to last for 6 – 12 months. Once completed, it will be connected to the distribution network, with an expected connection date of 2030.

Energy storage delivers multiple benefits and will also play a vital role in providing the flexibility needed to achieve the Government's target of decarbonising the electricity grid by 2030.

RPC and Greenfield are committed to improving natural habitats at all of their sites. The development at Cardiff aims to significantly improve biodiversity at the site through the enhancement of existing hedgerows and the creation of 4560 m2 of new species-rich grassland. These measures will increase the development’s distinctiveness and encourage greater diversity of flora and fauna, creating a thriving ecosystem.

Since signing the development partnership with Greenfield in May 2023, RPC has grown its battery storage pipeline to more than 5.5 GW across Great Britain, Italy, and Finland.

Advisors to Greenfield were:

Planning: DWD.

Communications: Alpaca Communications.

Technical: Logika, EDP, Cotswolds, Barton Hyatt, Aim, SUMO, Jon Pearson, John Greenwood, Humbeat, Crona Hodges, and Abbott Risk Consulting.

Design: Cadmando.

Cyrille Sokpor, Senior Vice President for UK and Poland Development at RPC, commented: “We’re delighted to receive planning permission for yet another UK BESS project that will make a timely contribution to the Government’s goal of decarbonising the electricity system by 2030. BESS is an essential component of a stable and flexible grid, providing power when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining, and we at RPC are proud to be delivering this important technology. We know that Greenfield shares our ambition to deliver clean energy to communities, and it is a pleasure to work alongside such an experienced developer.”

David Ring, Managing Director, UK, added: “Securing planning permission for Cardiff is another important step forward in our partnership with RPC. At Greenfield, we’re committed to building a resilient and flexible energy infrastructure across the UK, and this milestone brings us closer to that goal. The Cardiff project not only supports grid stability, but also aligns with our commitment to biodiversity and environmental stewardship. We’re proud to be advancing a portfolio that combines clean energy development with ecological enhancement.”

