BOOM POWER secures planning approval for Carrog substation and cable connection

BOOM POWER has announced that planning permission has been granted for the Carrog substation and cable connection project on Anglesey, marking an important milestone in the delivery of essential energy infrastructure to support the UK’s transition to a low-carbon electricity system.

The approved development includes an underground 400 kV electrical cable and a 400 kV substation, providing the infrastructure required to support the transmission of clean, reliable energy across the network. The scheme will enable the connection of the previously consented Carrog battery energy storage system (BESS) to the National Grid transmission network.

The proposal forms a key part of the wider Carrog energy project and will ensure that the necessary grid connection infrastructure is in place to facilitate the efficient import and export of electricity, supporting system flexibility and the integration of renewable energy generation.

The planning approval follows a detailed assessment process involving the local planning authority and statutory consultees. The scheme has been designed to deliver essential infrastructure while seeking to minimise environmental effects and ensure appropriate integration within the surrounding area.

Mark Hogan, Founder of BOOM POWER, said: “Securing planning permission for the Carrog substation and cable connection is a significant step forward for the wider Carrog project.

“This approval ensures the delivery of critical 400 kV infrastructure required to connect the energy storage facility to the transmission network, supporting a more resilient and flexible electricity system.

“We would like to thank the local authority and all consultees involved in the determination process for their engagement and support.”

Jack Spurway, Head of Planning at BOOM POWER, added: “This approval reflects the significant technical, environmental and planning work undertaken by the project team over a number of years. We have worked closely with stakeholders and consultees throughout the process to ensure the scheme is sensitively designed and appropriately responds to local considerations.

“The Carrog substation and cable connection are critical components of the wider project, providing the infrastructure required to connect the energy storage scheme to the electricity network. We are grateful for the constructive engagement received during the determination process and look forward to progressing the project through its next stages.”

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