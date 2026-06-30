Conrad Energy breaks ground on 15 MW BESS in Somerset

Conrad Energy has broken ground on the 15 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project located near Watchet in north Somerset.

When operational, the batteries on site will support the energy transition by providing energy storage and frequency support at the local and national level.

The project also marks the start of a partnership between Conrad Energy and Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO), Aurora, who will connect the site to the grid. Conrad Energy will also be working with partners Tesla Batteries, Sinewave, Hayward Utility Services Ltd, and EPS Construction on the project.

The BESS system being installed will contribute to solving the problem of matching intermittent renewable energy supply with varying grid demand and provide essential ancillary services such as Dynamic Containment, Dynamic Regulation, and Dynamic Moderation.

With construction set to be completed by the summer of 2027, the site will make a substantial contribution to grid stability and to Somerset’s transition to become a carbon-neutral county by 2030.

Mike Denman, Senior Project Manager at Conrad Energy, responded: “We are delighted to be breaking ground on this important site. BESS, and other energy storage, will play a vital role in advancing the energy transition, ensuring we have the energy we need when renewables are not generating and also ensuring energy does not go to waste when demand is low. Now that spades are in the ground, we can look forward to more positive progress on the project and to have the site in operation by the close of 2027.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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