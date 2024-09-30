Saft utility scale BESS to power Huntly Portfolio in New Zealand

Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has won a major contract to deliver a turnkey, utility scale battery energy storage system (BESS) for Genesis Energy Ltd, a listed New Zealand generation, wholesale, and retail energy company. The 100 MW/200 MWh BESS will be installed at Huntly Power Station on the country’s North Island.

Genesis is making energy storage an important step in developing a broader range of firming and flexibility assets, known as the Huntly Portfolio, with the ability to respond to hydropower, wind, solar and price volatility, as well as supply disruptions, as the New Zealand market continues to invest in renewables. Such assets are critical to the system as the contribution of variable resources increases in the electricity mix: they ensure power continuity when generation is low and avoid curtailment of precious wind and solar generation when generation is high.

“This major contract for Genesis will be Saft’s third utility scale BESS to support the New Zealand grid. This success is based on the growing reputation of our Intensium lithium-ion battery containers as a reliable and cost-effective solution, combined with our capability to provide a turnkey solution comprising energy storage, power conversion and control systems,” said Hervé AmosséSaft EVP Energy Storage System.

“We were impressed by Saft’s competitive offer and track-record in delivering utility scale BESS projects in New Zealand. This is why we selected their BESS solution for the first phase of our Huntly Portfolio,” added Tracey Hickman, Chief Wholesale Officer of Genesis.

Saft will engineer the 100 MW/200 MWh Huntly BESS as a complete turnkey solution based on 70 of its Intensium Shift+ lithium-ion battery containers combined with power conversion and control systems. It is planned to come online in 3Q26.

