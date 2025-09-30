Sungrow and ENGIE complete grid connection for Europe’s largest BESS project

Sungrow has announced the grid connection of the first 400 MWh of ENGIE’s 200 MW/800 MWh battery energy storage (BESS) project in Vilvoorde, Belgium. The largest of its kind on mainland Europe, the project utilises 320 units of Sungrow's PowerTitan liquid-cooled battery storage units.

The second and final phase of this 200 MW/800 MWh battery energy storage project is set to connect to the grid by the end of 2025. The two-phase development is set to enhance grid stability and provide reliable, clean energy for up to 96 000 households in Belgium.

“Battery storage is one of the most critical, yet often overlooked, components of a successful energy transition. This project is a key demonstration of how Sungrow’s technology provides the grid flexibility that is essential for the next phase of Europe’s renewable energy journey,” said Moritz Rolf, Vice President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for the business in DACH, BeNeLux, Nordics, and Turkey. “Our strategic and successful partnership with ENGIE on the Vilvoorde project, emphasises the important role of battery storage in delivering clean power for all, and strengthens our commitment to the European market.”

The Vilvoorde project represents an optimistic step forward in modernising Europe’s energy infrastructure as the continent works towards its 2050 sustainability goals. By absorbing surplus energy during periods of high production and releasing it back to the grid when demand is high, large scale battery storage ensures flexible, but stable electricity supply from renewable sources. This installation of a large scale BESS serves as a blueprint for effectively integrating renewable energy into legacy infrastructure – balancing the grid and mitigating issues with net congestion.

Both phases of the ENGIE project are enabled by Sungrow’s PowerTitan units deployed on-site. Sungrow's BESS solutions are engineered with compact design for quick deployment and operational efficiency – both of which are critical factors for large-scale infrastructure. The system's slim design optimises land use and features intelligently connected, liquid-cooled technology, ensuring a temperature-controlled, cost-effective, and reliable system. These technological elements guarantee a safe and sustainable integration of large-scale energy storage into the power grid.

“With the first series of batteries now operational in Vilvoorde, ENGIE is delivering part of the additional flexibility the electricity grid requires to balance supply and demand. The efficient construction of this battery park is only possible thanks to strong partnerships. By working hand in hand with trusted and innovative partners such as Sungrow, we can continue to accelerate the integration of renewables into the grid, and help deliver a more reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy system,” said Vincent Verbeke, CEO of ENGIE Belgium.

