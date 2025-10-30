RWE breaks ground at battery storage project

RWE is building Germany's largest battery storage facility to date at the Gundremmingen energy site. The 400-MW plant will have a storage capacity of 700 megawatt hours and will use the nuclear power plant's existing grid connection, which is currently being decommissioned. RWE is investing around €230 million in the construction of the new facility.

A symbolic ground-breaking ceremony for this flagship project has taken place, attended by the Bavarian Minister-President, Dr Markus Söder.

Söder said: “Gundremmingen remains a key location in the Bavarian energy supply. In addition to the new battery storage facility, a 55-ha. solar park and a gas-fired power station are also set to be built. With an output of 400 MW and a capacity of over 700 MWh, the battery storage facility will stabilise the grid when there is no wind or sunlight. As Germany's most economically successful state, Bavaria needs a lot of energy. Many thanks to RWE and all its employees for their great commitment here on site.”

Dr Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: “The energy system of the future requires powerful storage facilities. By building Germany's largest battery storage facility in Bavaria, an attractive region for energy generation, we are sending a strong signal. Gundremmingen demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making consistent use of our sites, and this new storage facility is just the beginning.”

The Gundremmingen facility will be capable of supplying electricity continuously for almost two hours at a capacity of 400 MW. More than 200 containers housing around 850 000 lithium iron phosphate battery cells will be installed over the next few months. The battery storage facility is scheduled to commence commercial operation in early 2028.

