E22’s Australian energy storage project is underway

E22 have started the installation of Li-ion batteries, the EMS and power control system for the BESS System, which will provide network services to Ausnet electricity distribution networks.

Located in Longwarry, a city in the State of Victoria, Australia, the Li-ion battery project has a capacity of 5 MW/7.5 MW. This project will give full support to the distributor in a network with high congestion in summer, operating in the market the rest of the time with an agreement for the next five years.

AusNet has relied on E22’s technology and knowledge to start the installation in November 2020, which is expected to be completed in early 2021, depending on the network connection process.

The installation of the first Li-ion battery in Australia opens a new path for the company in the energy storage markets worldwide. This new contract is set to strengthen E22’s position as a Storage EPC contractor.