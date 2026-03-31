Construction begins at R.Power’s 150 MW Jedwabno BESS

R.Power, a pan-European independent power producer (IPP) with a fast-growing multi-technology portfolio, has started construction at its utility scale battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Jedwabno, Poland.

Civil works at the site are in progress, with the first containers now delivered. Construction is being led by appointed contractor Nomad Electric, Nomad Electric Group’s dedicated EPC arm.

The 150 MW/300 MWh Jedwabno BESS project is one of Poland’s largest energy storage projects in construction, directly supporting the nation’s ambition to transition away from coal and stabilise its grid.

Scheduled for completion at the end of 2026, the project has secured revenues through a 17-year contract in Poland’s capacity market auction and a long-term optimisation agreement with Axpo.

Marcin Pajewski, Chief Technical Officer at R.Power, commented: “Having laid the groundwork for Jedwabno commercially, we’re pleased to be making strong headway on construction of the project, drawing on the experience of our construction team in collaboration with trusted European EPC contractor, Nomad Electric. This team will ensure the delivery of a robust utility scale energy storage system that contributes directly to Polish energy security.”

Pawel Czaus, CEO at Nomad Electric Group, added: “After the expansion of photovoltaics (PV), utility scale BESS is the natural next step and a game-changer that will transform how the entire EU power grid operates. At Nomad Electric Group, we are driving this shift by building and managing critical infrastructure from power grids to hybrid plants. We deliver the large scale capacity that powers the continent’s energy transition.”

The construction of Jedwabno BESS builds on R.Power’s 12+ years of experience bringing renewable energy projects online across Europe. It follows a period of substantial construction activity for R.Power, which has seen 53 new renewables and BESS projects connected to the grid in 2025, plus a further ten projects in 1Q26.

R.Power’s EPCM team has now connected more than 1 GW of renewables and energy storage capacity, spanning Poland, Portugal, and Romania, 800 MW of which sits within its operational IPP portfolio. A further 585 MW is currently under construction across Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Germany.

As the scale and technological diversity of R.Power’s pan-European pipeline grows, further construction and grid connection milestones in the past year have included:

Construction and grid connection of R.Power’s first hybrid solar-plus-storage project at Nehrybka.

Completion of R.Power’s first two Romanian projects; Sat Suseni and Stalpu PV.

Start of construction at the 20 MW Kloetze PV project; R.Power’s first in Germany.

Start of construction at the 55 MW Lazurii high-voltage connected PV project.

Start of construction at the 80 MW PSE-connected Lasocice project.

EPC agreements signed for the 127 MW/254 MWh utility scale Scornicesti BESS in Romania (due to enter construction in 2Q26).

Pajewski added: “Our market-leading construction management capabilities sit right at the heart of R.Power’s expansion plans. We have active construction projects simultaneously underway across Poland, Romania, Germany, and Portugal, including high and medium-voltage PV and BESS, all overseen by our in-house EPCM team, working alongside trusted local contractors. At the peak of our construction activity in 2023, we were connecting a new project to the grid almost every other day. Now we are turning the same expertise to larger, more technically complex projects that will form the backbone of our pan-European, multi-technology portfolio.”

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