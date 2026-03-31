Rolls-Royce and Voltaria to build large scale battery storage facility in Scotland

Rolls-Royce has begun construction on an EPC contract from leading battery energy storage platform, Voltaria Helios Energy Storage, to supply a large scale battery energy storage facility in Falkirk, Scotland. This is the first large battery energy storage project by Rolls-Royce in the UK and will help stabilise the grid and support the UK’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

The mtu EnergyPack, with a capacity of 86 MWh and an output of 43 MW – which is equivalent to the demand of around 10 000 homes or a large industrial site – will connect to the grid in 2026 and come online in 2027. It will store electrical energy during periods of high renewable energy production and feed it back into the grid during peak demand. The battery storage will facilitate additional renewable generation by avoiding uneconomical turndown of wind generation. Rolls-Royce will maintain the system for 15 years.

The UK is considered Europe’s most mature market for battery energy storage systems, and it continues to grow rapidly. With its Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, the UK has set a target of providing 27 GW of battery storage capacity by 2030, primarily for grid-connected applications to support carbon-free electricity supply. This capacity will help balance supply and demand, maximise electricity generation from renewable sources by reducing the requirement for expensive curtailment of renewable generation, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Nigel Jefferson, CEO at Voltaria, said: “The Bankside project in Falkirk is the first of many battery energy storage sites Voltaria intends to deliver and operate. Rolls-Royce were selected because we were impressed by their commercial and technical offering, as well as their technical advice and engagement in the run-up to the decision, and their 15-year full-wrap long-term service agreement. Rolls-Royce and the CATL battery solution are market leaders, and both stand for quality, so our expectations for the delivery and operation of this project are high. Rolls-Royce has also leveraged the Scottish supply chain, which is great to see.”

Andreas Görtz, President Business Unit Mobile & Sustainable at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, added: “As a European turnkey integrator, we foster the energy transition by delivering storage solutions – from system design and EPC delivery to intelligent control and lifecycle support. Our collaboration with Voltaria draws on all the experience we have gained in over 200 battery projects worldwide.”

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