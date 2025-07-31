Trina Storage and Allview launch first Romanian project

Trina Storage, the energy storage subsidiary of Trinasolar, has signed a new battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Romania with leading EPC contracter Allview, marking its first foray into the Romanian market. The 65 MWh Topli?a project, located in central Romania, marks a significant milestone in Trina Storage’s strategic expansion across Eastern Europe.

Trina Storage will supply the DC-side solution, including 16 of its next-generation Elementa 2 battery cabinets, as part of the overall system architecture. The project is being delivered under a strategic contract between Trina Storage and Allview, as part of the broader collaboration on the Renovatio initiative. Allview is serving as the system integrator for the full AC scope, including PCS and MV infrastructure.

This project follows a series of recent wins for Trina Storage across Eastern Europe, building on the company’s momentum in countries like Germany and the Baltics. With a rapidly growing pipeline in the region, Trina Storage aims to deploy multiple GWh of BESS capacity over the coming years.

Gabriele Buccini, Head of Trina Storage Europe said: “Topli?a is an important step for us, not just as our first project in Romania, but as a signal of Trina Storage’s long-term commitment to the Eastern European market. We see growing demand for flexible, grid-stabilising solutions like the Elementa platform across the region, and we’re proud to support partners like Allview in delivering clean, resilient power infrastructure.”

With several projects already in development across the region and a total pipeline exceeding multiple gigawatt-hours, Trina Storage is positioning itself as a lead-ing technology provider for Europe’s evolving energy storage landscape.

Lucian Peticila, CEO of Visual Fan S.A. added: “Allview’s involvement in this landmark project, alongside Trina Storage and Renovatio, represents a major milestone in our evolution as a strategic player in advanced energy infrastructure. It reflects not only the maturity and capabilities of our Allview Energy Division, but al-so our deep commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Romania. We are investing resources, expertise, and vision to deliver large scale, future-ready solutions that contribute meaningfully to building a secure, sustainable, and smart energy future.

“We thank Trina Storage for choosing us as their strategic partner for Romania, a decision that honours our joint mission and strengthens our long-term collaboration,” concluded Peticila.

