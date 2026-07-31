CAMS named asset manager for BESS in Arizona

Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully-integrated service provider for energy infrastructure asset owners, has been awarded a contract to provide comprehensive asset management services to the 1 GWh Scatter Wash battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

Located in Maricopa County, Arizona, Scatter Wash is contracted under a 20-year tolling agreement. The project reached commercial operation in 2025.

The CAMS scope for the project encompasses a comprehensive suite of asset management services including operations oversight and optimisation, accounting and finance, and contractual management of this ambitious project.

“CAMS is thrilled to support the Scatter Wash project which will play a critical part in strengthening the grid’s flexibility and resiliency,” said Brian Ivany, Executive Vice President of CAMS Energy Transition Services (ETS). “We look forward to ensuring the BESS asset performs in the most optimal manner possible from a technical, safety and commercial perspective.”

The project is part of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ portfolio through its flagship fund, CI V.

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