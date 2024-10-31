ILI Group secures consent for battery storage project in Scotland

ILI Group has received Section 36 planning consent from Scottish Ministers for its 200 MW Whitehill battery energy storage system (BESS) project, marking another significant milestone in the company's commitment to developing crucial energy storage infrastructure in Scotland.

The project, located adjacent to the Easterhouse national grid substation near Gartcosh, Glasgow, represents a major advancement in Scotland's energy storage capabilities and will play a vital role in supporting the integration of renewable energy into the grid.

Key project details:

Capacity: 200MW battery storage facility.

Location: Whitehill Farm, Coatbridge Road, Gartcosh.

Operational life: 40 years.

Grid connection: Direct connection to Easterhouse substation.

Mark Wilson, CEO of ILI Group, said: “Securing consent for our Whitehill BESS project represents another major step forward in our mission to develop the critical energy storage infrastructure needed for Scotland’s net-zero future. This project will provide essential grid balancing services and help maximise the potential of our renewable energy resources.

“The recent decision by Scottish Ministers validates the crucial role that battery storage will play in our energy transition. As Scotland continues to increase its renewable energy capacity, projects like Whitehill BESS are essential for providing the flexibility and resilience necessary to maintain secure and reliable energy supplies.”

The project received support from both Glasgow City Council and North Lanarkshire Council and aligns with the Scottish Government's energy strategy and climate change objectives.

