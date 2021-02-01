Mocean Energy to deploy wave energy converter at EMEC

Edinburgh wave energy developer, Mocean Energy, is gearing up to deploy its scale prototype, Blue X wave energy converter (Blue X) at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland.

Mocean Energy has signed a berth agreement to test at EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site.

The Blue X has been fabricated at AJS Production, located in Fife, Scotland, and has been funded by Wave Energy Scotland’s Novel WEC programme. It is a floating hinged raft with a unique geometry that improves performance and increases survivability by diving through the largest waves.

The Blue X has been transported to Forth Ports Rosyth, Fife, where the technology will be fully assembled, ballasted and wet tested.

Once complete the device will shipped from Aberdeen, Scotland, to Orkney.

The deployment and demonstration of the Blue X at EMEC is being funded by Wave Energy Scotland and supported by Interreg North-West Europe’s Ocean DEMO project.

Jon Clarke, Mocean Energy’s Project Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be testing our Blue X prototype wave energy converter at EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site this coming spring, and we are also developing plans to test the device at the Billia Croo full-scale testing site following the Scapa Flow test.

“These opportunities will enable us to put our technology through its paces, providing an important stepping-stone in the development of Mocean Energy’s innovative wave energy technology.”