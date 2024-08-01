Methanol to SAF project takes off in Abu Dhabi

Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, has signed an agreement with TotalEnergies to assess the viability of developing a commercial green hydrogen to methanol to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project.

The focus of the project will be to help decarbonise hard to abate, emission intensive sectors such as the aviation and maritime industries. The project will also capture and utilise CO 2 from an industrial source to be used as a feedstock, in addition to green hydrogen from renewable energy powered electrolysis, for the production of green methanol and SAF.

The agreement followed a test flight conducted by the two companies during COP28 in December 2023 that demonstrated the potential for converting methanol to SAF.

Aviation has been a key focus for Masdar’s green hydrogen business, and over the past three years the company has forged a number of strategic partnerships designed to support the development and growth of the SAF sector.

The UAE’s General Policy for Sustainable Aviation Fuel set a voluntary target of providing 1% of fuel supplied to national airlines at UAE airports using locally produced SAF by 2031 and seeks to develop a national regulatory framework for SAF by exploring potential policies to support the long-term economic operation of SAF facilities in the UAE.

The agreement aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy which has been expected to significantly contribute to promoting low-carbon hydrogen as a future energy source, constituting a significant milestone towards ensuring economic growth, sustainability, and energy security, marking a strategic step towards a sustainable future.

The Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy complements the UAE National Hydrogen Strategy, which seeks to establish the UAE as a leading global producer of low carbon hydrogen by 2031.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!