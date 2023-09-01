GE Vernova to service Grand Rapids hydropower plant

GE Vernova’s Hydro Power business has been selected by Manitoba Hydro to replace the Unit-4 Kaplan runner at the 479 MW Grand Rapids Generating Station located on Saskatchewan River in Manitoba, Canada.

The scope of work includes the design, fabrication, and delivery of the over 6 m dia. runner, which will be assembled and tested at GE Vernova's Hydro Power North America shops.

This project will help improve the performance and efficiency of the plant, reaching almost 60-years of operations. 20 years ago, GE Vernova delivered new runners for Units 1, 2, and 3.

Romain Pellegrino, Hydro Power North America Leader, GE Vernova, said: “Canada has been a pioneer in hydropower development for about 140 years; the installed based today is significant, and ageing, which creates huge opportunities to service the fleet, to help extend the project's life, increase efficiency, and help deliver even more clean energy to the grid. We are pleased to be working with Manitoba Hydro on this project, which gives a great example of the possibilities that come with hydropower.”

Grand Rapids is a reservoir-based hydropower plant, which entered operations back in 1965 and has generated 1580 GWh of clean electricity. The plant is comprised of four Kaplan units that GE delivered for the project.

