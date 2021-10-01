Lhyfe inaugurates industrial site for renewable green hydrogen production

Lhyfe has inaugurated its first production site in Bouin, France. It is one of the first in the world to produce renewable green hydrogen using wind power on an industrial scale, and this is the first of many such sites to come, as the company has already confirmed some 60 or so projects throughout Europe.

To support this rapid growth, Lhyfe raised funds for the second time in its history, securing €50 million in a Series A financing round, and welcoming SWEN Capital Partners and Banque des Territoires onboard alongside its original investors. The funds raised will go towards supporting its development in France and abroad, through the strengthening of its teams and the funding of R&D and new projects.

The site currently produces 300 kg/day, but will ramp up to 1 tpd in the coming months. The company’s hydrogen will supply four refuelling stations in western France including La Roche-sur-Yon. Some 50 or so heavy vehicles, buses and refuse collectors will be powered by renewable green hydrogen in Loire-Atlantique, Sarthe, and Vendée at first, then in other French departments, under the VHyGO project in particular.

In addition to communities, Lhyfe will soon reveal the names of other operators that it will be supplying, in sectors such as haulage, logistics and industry, which are also seizing the real decarbonisation opportunity that its hydrogen offers.

Capitalising on the know-how developed for the construction and commissioning of this industrial site, the company is duplicating this site and, in parallel, deploying facilities with larger-scale production capacity to meet local needs (up to 100 times higher capacity in Denmark).

The R&D centre, adjacent to the production site, is dedicated primarily to optimising the company’s production process and to offshore development work. It is already prepared to produce hydrogen at sea through a first renewable hydrogen production demonstrator that will be implemented in a few months off the coast of Loire-Atlantique.

This site was co-financed by the Community of Communes of Challans-Gois, the Pays de la Loire Region, Bpifrance, built jointly with local stakeholders from the Vendée department.

