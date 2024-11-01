First tidal energy plant set up in Indonesia

HydroWing has signed a binding agreement with one of PLN’s Subholdings to develop plans for the first tidal current power plant in Indonesia. The 10 MW tidal energy project is planned to be located in East Nusa Tenggara in the Indonesian archipelago.

HydroWing is the tidal energy division of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, based in the UK. PLN (Perusahaan Listrik Negara) is the state-owned national power company in Indonesia and owns the national grid.

This follows on from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2022 whereby the two parties agreed to accelerate tidal energy in Indonesia through site identification, resource assessment and front-end engineering. The site at East Nusa Tenggara has now been selected following a thorough assessment of different tidal energy locations all over the country.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said: “Indonesia is seen as a prime market for our innovative tidal energy technology. Indonesia has amongst the best tidal potential in the world due to the throughflow of marine current from the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean. There is also a funnel effect between the islands of the archipelago, which strengthens the tidal energy potential still further. This pilot project at East Nusa Tenggara will be pivotal for us and our local partners to move rapidly towards significant commercial scale projects in the Indonesia archipelago.”

Jean-Christophe Allo, Commercial Manager at Inyanga Marine Energy Group, added: “This exciting new project builds on our success in South East Asia. Earlier this year, we were awarded the contract to build South East Asia’s first tidal energy plant at Capul in the Philippines and now we are thrilled to develop the first tidal energy plant in Indonesia at East Nusa Tenggara. This innovative project will contribute to the region’s transition to Net Zero, delivering energy security with affordable, 24/7 and renewable energy.”

To develop the project at East Nusa Tenggara, the PLN Subholding will be responsible for activities including bathymetry, site survey, ADCP measurements, and sediment samples, as well as conducting interconnection impact studies.

HydroWing will conduct a feasibility study, technology studies, project implementation schedules, and O&M plans. The two parties will work jointly on the licensing process plan and conducting social and environmental studies.

