DEME Group and CIP to develop energy island

DEME Group, a leading global civil and maritime engineering solutions provider, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a leading global fund manager focused on renewable energy investments, and an industry leader in offshore wind, have signed a partnership agreement to develop the energy island in the Danish North Sea. The signing of this agreement marks a significant step towards realising the world's first energy island, a project conceptualised by CIP, and a crucial project in unlocking the rapid and unprecedented build-out of global offshore renewable energy to fight climate change.

DEME Group joins a group of four internationally renowned companies within marine and offshore construction services joining the effort. The four chosen contractors are ACCIONA, Boskalis, DEME Group, and MT Højgaard International, each of which offer a unique set of capabilities and experience. These contractors, together called the ‘NJORD Group’, display an impressive track record, as well as an extensive pool of best-in-class equipment and skilled staff needed to ensure reliable and timely project development and execution. CIP acts as project developer on behalf of an investor consortium composed of PensionDanmark and PFA, two of Denmark's largest pension funds, and Denmark's largest utility company, Andel (collectively known as the ‘VindØ consortium’).

“We are proud to join CIP and the VindØ consortium, which gathers a core group of global leaders in maritime engineering solutions for offshore renew-able energy production, storage and transmission. DEME Group has been pioneering the concept of energy islands off the coast, and is currently involved in designing, planning and executing similar projects in different parts of the world. We understand the complexity of renewable energy generation and storage on an artificial, multifunctional island at sea, and can rely on a track record of on-time delivery in the harshest marine weather conditions. We are looking forward to making a significant contribution to help advance solving Denmark's energy transition challenge” says Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME Group.

The energy island in the North Sea will be located approximately 80 - 100 km off the Danish west coast, where conditions for green energy production based on offshore wind are optimal. The island will be able to connect 10 GW of offshore wind to Denmark and other neighbouring markets, host an innovation zone with potential for large scale energy storage and Power-to-X technologies, and provide accommodation and operation and maintenance services from onsite harbour facilities.

“Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has thoroughly screened the most experienced experts and the world's best-suited contract partners for the Energy Island project. We are confident that the NJORD Group offers the experience and capabilities needed for a successful project execution in a safe and reliable manner, even in a harsh marine environment far offshore in the Danish North Sea,” says Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner in CIP.

“ACCIONA, Boskalis, DEME Group, and MT Højgaard International display, individually and as a group, extensive and complementary experience and equipment, and have successfully developed and constructed many similar projects around the world. We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with such a strong set of partners", adds Thomas Dalsgaard.

The Danish Energy Agency is currently in dialogue with potential bidders for the energy island tender, which is expected to be launched by 3Q22. CIP intends to bid in the upcoming tender.