Hunter-Central Coast REZ kicks off construction jobs

Construction is officially underway on the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), a project that will generate enough energy to power more than all the homes in the Hunter.

Minister Sharpe visited the site in Kurri Kurri, to meet the workers and see the beginning of construction.

This project is a milestone in the state's renewable energy transition, creating 590 jobs during construction, with a further 220 secure local jobs once operational.

The network infrastructure project will connect an additional 1.8 GW of new renewable generation and storage projects.

It includes:

Upgrading approximately 85km sub-transmission lines.

Installing 18km of new underground fibre optic communications cable.

Building two new energy hubs in Muswellbrook LGA (Sandy Creek and Antiene).

Upgrading existing substations, including the one at Kurri Kurri.

Hunter-Central Coast Network Infrastructure Project is the first REZ project to upgrade existing distribution poles and wires instead of building all new transmission lines.

Local businesses are being targeted to get on board with contract opportunities via an online directory for the work available across all REZ regions. This allows for local businesses to connect with upcoming job opportunities.

EnergyCo and network operator, Ausgrid, will work closely with the local community, industry, and councils as the REZ unlocks long-term benefits for the Hunter region.

The Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Penny Sharpe, said: “Upgrading this critical infrastructure is another step forward in securing clean, affordable and reliable energy for households and businesses as ageing coal-fired power stations retire.

“This project will unlock hundreds of local jobs and boost the economy in the Hunter region.”

“The renewable energy sector directories open another door for local businesses to participate in the growing pipeline of energy projects across the state.”

The Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr, added: “It is a great day when you can announce hundreds of new jobs coming to our local area. I would strongly encourage locals to make every effort to be a part of this exciting time in upgrading our electricity system network.

“We are getting on with the job of bringing our future electricity supply to the homes and businesses that are our community.”

EnergyCo Chief Executive, Hannah McCaughey, commented: “The start of construction is a major milestone for energy security in NSW and we are proud that 90% of the ongoing jobs are expected to be filled by locals.

“The Hunter region has a rich history when it comes to energy in NSW, and the REZ will ensure it remains a major player in future electricity generation.”

Dr Helen Nugent AC, Independent Chairman Ausgrid Board, concluded: “As Australia’s first Distribution REZ, Ausgrid is proud to lead the way in demonstrating how we can play a key role in the energy transition.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work Ausgrid has done over the past 12 months to plan this project – and importantly to carry out extensive engagement with landowners, residents, and local businesses.

“We look forward to our solution providing ongoing benefits for the Hunter Region, for generations to come.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!