West Moberly First Nations and RES awarded wind energy contract

West Moberly First Nations and RES have signed a 30-year energy purchase agreement (EPA) with BC Hydro for the Sweetwater wind project, a 210 MW wind energy project located near Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada.

West Moberly First Nations will hold a 51% majority ownership in the project through a wholly-owned subsidiary. The project is located on private agricultural land in Treaty 8 territory, approximately 20 km north of Dawson Creek. The award is one of only four successful outcomes from BC Hydro’s 2025 Call for Power.

The Sweetwater wind project will comprise approximately 30 wind turbines, generating enough clean electricity to power approximately 50 000 homes annually. The project will support British Columbia’s growing electricity demand, driven by electrification, population growth, and industrial expansion across the province.

West Moberly First Nations brings deep knowledge of Treaty 8 territory and a strong record of renewable energy leadership and responsible land stewardship to the project. The Nation will play a central role in environmental review and project planning.

The signed EPA secures long-term economic benefits for the Peace River region, including local contracting, employment, and lasting revenue for West Moberly First Nations and surrounding communities.

Chief Roland Willson, West Moberly First Nations, West Moberly First Nations, said: “This agreement is about our Nation taking ownership of our energy future – not just as a partner, but as a majority owner. Clean energy development on our territory, on our terms, with lasting benefits for our community and the region. We are proud to be leading this project alongside RES, and proud of what it represents for Indigenous-led development in British Columbia.”

Peter Clibbon, Senior Vice President, RES in Canada, added: “British Columbia has the ambition and the resources to be a clean energy leader, and signing this agreement is a reflection of what’s possible when you build the right partnerships. West Moberly First Nations majority ownership is exactly the model we believe in. We’ve been part of Canada’s energy transition for over 20 years, and this project represents one of the most meaningful contributions we’ve made to it.”

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