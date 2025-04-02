NEEPCO joins International Hydropower Association

North Eastern Electric Power Corp. Ltd (NEEPCO) has become the latest International Hydropower Association (IHA) member.

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Shillong, India, NEEPCO is a leading organisation in sustainable hydropower development.

Its flagship project is the 600 MW Kameng hydroelectric project in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, which has a design energy level of 3353 GWh.

In becoming members, NEEPCO is committed to aligning all its hydropower projects with global best practices for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

It is dedicated to ensuring that each of our hydropower initiatives meets rigorous sustainability benchmarks.

Ranendra Sarma, Technical Director at NEEPCO, commented: “Sustainable hydropower goes beyond clean energy generation – it fosters long-term benefits for communities, ecosystems and the global energy transition. By embracing innovation and responsible practices, we can ensure hydropower remains a key pillar of a sustainable future.”

Eddie Rich, IHA CEO, added: “I welcome NEEPCO as the latest member of the growing IHA family. India is developing its hydropower sector at a rapid rate. IHA is holding a roundtable discussion on incentivising pumped storage hydropower in India in New Delhi next week and it is fantastic to expand our representation in the country. I look forward to supporting NEEPCO's efforts in sustainable practice and governance moving forward.”

