Ciel & Terre launches construction of its first full-scope floating PV project in Italy

Ciel & Terre has started construction of the Ghiaro 3 floating PV project, located in Italy, in the Piedmont region, Province of Vercelli, Municipality of Crescentino.

With a capacity of 5.8 MWp, this project marks a key milestone for the group, as it is its first full floating scope project in Italy, including the supply, engineering, and construction of the floating PV power plant.

In a context of increasing land-use pressure and growing demand for sustainable energy solutions, floating solar is a relevant answer by making possible the use of water surfaces while limiting land artificialisation. Italy benefits from many artificial water bodies and hydraulic infrastructures suitable for floating PV development. In particular, Northern Italy, such as along the Po Valley where there are former quarry lakes, can provide favourable conditions for floating solar installations.

Although the Italian floating PV market is still at an early stage, several projects representing several hundreds of megawatts are currently undergoing permitting procedures. Recent regulatory developments, including the launch of a first dedicated floating PV auction scheme and simplified authorisation procedures for certain projects, also reflect growing interest in the technology.

With the launch of the Ghiaro 3 project, Ciel & Terre continues its expansion in Southern Europe and strengthens its position in the Italian market.

The project is located on a former quarry lake created during the redevelopment of an industrial site in the 1980s. This reconversion demonstrates the ability of floating PV to bring new value to underutilised or constrained surfaces. The floating PV area will occupy a surface area of 3.45 hectares, and will be equipped with 9242 Jinko 635W PV modules. The project forms part of the STAR I PV portfolio, managed by Stafford Capital Partners, which focuses on investing in and developing solar assets across Europe.

The project is being carried out by Scotta, and part of a project led by a third-party energy producer. In this operation, Ciel & Terre is acting as a specialised subcontractor for the floating PV component, while Scotta will be responsible for all electrical works related to the project commissioned by Stafford Capital Partners as part of its STAR I PV portfolio.

Construction works began in May 2026, with an initial anchoring phase launched in mid-May, followed by the start of the assembly of the floats and PV structures in early June.

The project site includes a single assembly area and leverages Ciel & Terre’s expertise in engineering, anchoring, and the construction of floating PV power plants.

The Ghiaro 3 project also illustrates Ciel & Terre’s ability to mobilise its teams across the EMEA region. Ciel & Terre’s EMEA team is able to export its expertise far beyond French borders. Ciel & Terre therefore provides comprehensive support, ranging from engineering to maintenance, including anchoring and the assembly of floating power plants, to support the development of floating solar across several European countries, as demonstrated in Italy.

The construction phase will involve a total workforce of 25 people. With the launch of the Ghiaro 3 project, Ciel & Terre reaches a new milestone in its European expansion and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the energy transition through innovative PV solutions adapted to current land-use challenges.

This first full-scope project in Italy, including the engineering, design, anchoring, and assembly of the floating PV power plant, therefore provides a strong foundation to support the development of future floating solar projects in Italy and more broadly across Southern Europe.

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