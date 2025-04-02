Wave energy converter tested in The Hague

Slow Mill Sustainable Power has completed an offshore test of its wave energy converter off the coast of Scheveningen, The Hague. The prototype, which captures both vertical and horizontal wave motion, has proven capable of reliably generating energy in North Sea conditions.

In addition to generating electricity, the structure also benefits the marine environment. It acts as an artificial reef, helps reduce coastal erosion, and may lower the need for costly sand replenishment by dampening wave impact. The project is supported by InnovationQuarter and WaterFonds, as part of the Energy and Climate Program of the Province of South Holland.

The current prototype delivers 40 kW of power – enough to supply around 10 households. The next development phase aims to scale up to 400 kW by deploying multiple turbines, potentially providing power for 100 households.

“After years of development, we have finally proven that our technology works – even in the challenging conditions of the North Sea. This test marks a key moment in our journey,” Erwin Meijboom, CEO and Co-Founder Slow Mill Sustainable Power.

Slow Mill aims to integrate wave energy into existing and future offshore wind farms. The system is designed to operate within wind farm boundaries, using existing infrastructure – such as subsea cables – for efficient energy transmission. Future developments include floating platforms, enabling deployment in deeper waters.

