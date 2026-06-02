ANDRITZ secures hydropower capacity expansion contracts with COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has awarded ANDRITZ two turnkey contracts for the supply and commissioning of additional generating units at the Foz do Areia and Segredo hydropower plants on the Iguaçu River in Paraná, Brazil.

The combined order value is in the mid three-digit million-euro range and was included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 1Q26.

The expansion will add more than 2.1 GW of new capacity to the two hydropower plants, which currently have a combined output of 2.9 GW. As a result, COPEL's total installed capacity will grow from 6.2 GW to 8.3 GW – a 34% increase that strengthens the stability and resilience of the Brazilian electric grid and supports the large scale integration of renewable energy.

This investment is part of contracts awarded to COPEL through Brazil's second Capacity Reserve Auction (LRCAP), a government program aimed at ensuring reliable power supply. It represents COPEL's largest investment in power generation in decades and marks a significant milestone for the country's energy transition.

ANDRITZ's contract scope covers the full execution and commissioning of the new generating units including turbines and generators and all related equipment. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with nearly 2000 direct jobs expected at peak activity. The units are planned to begin operation in 2030.

“This expansion will be a milestone in Brazil’s hydropower generation, a sector that has seen limited new projects in recent years,” said Dieter Hopf, CEO at ANDRITZ Hydropower Brazil. “It strengthens the Brazilian electric system at a critical moment in the country's energy transition.”

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