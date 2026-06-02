Glamox wins contract to light Dutch onshore substation

Glamox, a global leader in lighting, has secured a contract from SPIE, a leading technical services company, to supply 1500 specialised connected LED lights for the first Dutch land-based substation in TenneT’s 2 GW programme. The onshore substation will convert direct current (DC) electricity from TenneT’s offshore wind farms into alternating current (AC) for input to the high-voltage grid network in the Netherlands.

The IJmuiden Ver Alpha 2 GW land substation in Borssele, Zeeland, is the first of eight planned for the Netherlands. Wind turbines produce AC electricity, but to reduce energy loss during cable transportation over long distances, AC is converted to DC by offshore high voltage direct current (HVDC) platforms. Once ashore, the land stations convert the 525 kV DC to 380 kV AC for input to the high-voltage Dutch electricity grid. Similar stations will also be constructed in Germany.

This latest onshore contract follows contracts announced by Glamox in September 2025 to supply connected marine lighting and light management systems for 11 offshore HVDC converter platforms for the same 2 GW programme.

Glamox’s customer is SPIE Nederland, the Dutch subsidiary of SPIE, an independent European leader in multi-technical services for the energy and communications sectors. SPIE will install the energy-efficient LED lighting, which includes customised DALI-connected MIR linear luminaires (including some Dark Sky versions), MAX explosion-proof luminaires and E20 emergency lights for technical areas. Corridors and offices will feature DALI D70 downlights and C95 R minimalist ceiling lights, while O21-W wall lights and Electra street lights will light the building’s exterior and perimeter.

“Glamox was able to meet our demanding specifications, involving customising several luminaire designs to meet specific needs, such as high lux levels and various other settings. Backing up the lighting are the necessary certifications and environmental product declarations. Finally, there is a good relationship with Glamox, which is supplying lighting for the offshore converter platforms for this amazing project – a project that supports the EU’s goal to decarbonise the continent,” said a spokesperson from the project team at SPIE.

The lighting fixtures will be delivered in six shipments up to October 2026. The land station is expected to be operational in 2029.

“The award of this contract demonstrates that we can support both the offshore and onshore needs of massive renewable energy projects,” added Jeroen de Jonge, Managing Director of Glamox in the Netherlands. “This strong collaboration with SPIE saw each party invest time and effort to arrive at a superior product that precisely meets the customer’s needs. I see this as an investment for the future.”

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