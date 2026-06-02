Siemens Energy acquires Camlin Group

Siemens Energy has reached an agreement to acquire Camlin Group, a Northern Ireland-based specialist in grid monitoring, analytics, and asset digitalisation technologies. The acquisition will expand Siemens Energy’s digital grid portfolio at a time of accelerated global investment in electricity networks. Financial details were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of 2026.

Power grids worldwide are under increasing pressure from ageing infrastructure, rising electrification, higher load volatility, and the rapid integration of renewable energy. The need for digital technologies that provide grid operators with real time insight, predictive maintenance and faster fault detection is growing. Through the acquisition of Camlin Group, Siemens Energy will broaden its capabilities and strengthen its digital offering in sensor-based monitoring, data analytics, and software enabled grid intelligence.

Camlin Group is headquartered in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, employs around 650 people, and operates across the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, with a revenue of over £90 million. Founded in 2010 by a small group of engineers in Northern Ireland, Camlin Group quickly expanded by delivering innovative engineering solutions across energy and rail systems.

Tim Holt, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, said: “Grid expansion and digitalisation are becoming decisive factors for energy security, economic growth and the energy transition. In an ever-changing market, we need to adapt quickly. That is why we are constantly strengthening and expanding our existing portfolio. Camlin Group is known for their high-quality products, skilled workforce and advanced software portfolio. Together, we can help customers move from reactive maintenance to data driven, condition based operation.”

Peter Cunningham, CEO of Camlin Group, added: “Our partnership with Siemens Energy reflects a strong alignment in values, technology and long-term vision. Siemens Energy recognises the strength of our technology, our people and our customer relationships, and sees Camlin as a natural fit within their strategy for the future grid. For our customers, business operations will continue as usual and our experienced leadership team will remain at the helm. Longer term, Siemens Energy’s scale, investment and global reach will help us move faster and deliver greater impact across our markets.”

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