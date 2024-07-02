Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia meets with IHA to advance nation’s sustainable energy goals

The Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato Sri Haji Fadillah Haji Yusof, has met with the International Hydropower Association (IHA) in London to discuss the country’s future plans regarding hydropower and renewable energy development.

The Malaysian delegation met with Eddie Rich, CEO of the IHA, and Bruce Douglas, CEO of the Global Renewables Alliance, at the Malaysia High Commission to discuss national objectives, and the potential and delivery of renewable projects.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated: “Malaysia's geographical location, with its tropical climate and numerous river systems, has endowed the country with substantial hydropower potential. Estimates suggest that Malaysia could potentially harness up to 29 000 MW of hydropower, representing a significant opportunity for the country to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance energy security.”

The 2024 World Hydropower Outlook reveals Malaysia currently has 6372 MW in total installed hydropower capacity, with 32 TWh of generation.

The country is showcasing its ambition; currently working on various hydro-power projects. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is set to build 2.5 GW of hybrid hydro-floating solar projects at its hydropower dams. It will initially install 30 MW at its Chenderoh reservoir and follow up with work at its Temenggor and Kenyir reservoirs.

Gamuda will also establish a joint venture to develop a 187.5 MW hydropower plant in Tenom, with the total project cost estimated to be around RM 4 billion (US$850 million). This project, upon completion, will deliver up to 1052 GWh of clean energy annually. It is expected to start construction this year, with commercial operation to begin in 2029. In addition, Sarawak Energy started construction of its first 50 MW floating solar unit, with plans for more in the coming years.

Discussions were had on the potential of both large scale and mini hydro projects, to help Malaysia diversify its energy portfolio, enhance energy security, and pave the way for a sustainable and resilient energy future.

On working with the IHA, the Deputy Prime Minister, added: “Malaysia's collaboration with the IHA holds significant potential for advancing the nation's sustainable energy goals.

“As an organisation dedicated to promoting and advancing the responsible development and operation of hydropower globally, the IHA can provide Malaysia with invaluable expertise, and best practices. Malaysia's rich water resources and commitment to reducing carbon emissions make it an ideal candidate for expanding hydropower projects. By partnering with the IHA, Malaysia can leverage international experience and technical assistance to optimise its hydropower infrastructure, ensuring projects are not only efficient but also environmentally and socially responsible.”

