Vale and Green Energy Park partner for future mega projects

Vale and Green Energy Park (GEP), an integrated European hydrogen company, have joined forces to deliver decarbonisation solutions for the global steel sector. Through this partnership the companies will work on feasibility studies to develop a green hydrogen production facility to supply a future Mega Hub in Brazil, an industrial complex aimed at manufacturing low-carbon steel products.

This joint initiative can provide an open platform for international partnerships in which global steel companies can source and produce hot-briquetted iron (HBI) in Brazil and accelerate the emerging low carbon steel industry.

Vale has been actively seeking partners to enable the construction of Mega Hubs in Brazil, aligned with its strategic objective to foster the country’s low-carbon industry. In these industrial hubs, Vale expects to produce iron ore agglomerates (pellets or briquettes), which will serve as an input to produce HBI (a low-carbon emission steel pre-material) with renewable hydrogen as the reducing agent. The agreement with GEP is another important step in this direction.

“This is a win-win partnership for Brazil and Europe”, said Ludmila Nascimento, Director of Energy and Decarbonisation at Vale. “We are leveraging Brazil's competitive advantages, such as high-quality iron ore and abundant renewable energy, to potentially develop green hydrogen supply, which will enable the offer of a ‘green’ HBI with high added value to European steelmakers. Meanwhile, we are fostering Brazil's new industrialisation, based on the low-carbon economy, and contributing to the fight against climate change”.

“The partnership with Vale is a major milestone on our journey to net zero. We are proud to work with the largest producer of direct reduction pellets in the world to help decarbonise the steel sector. The collaboration between our companies aims to bring our leading green hydrogen technology to the core of the hard-to-abate sectors, offering a highly competitive platform for green steel production in Europe and around the world,” commented Bart Biebuyck, CEO of GEP. “Together, we are looking forward to accelerating the green hydrogen industry in Brazil.”

The iron and steel industry accounts for approximately 8% of the world’s total carbon emissions, primarily due to the use of coal in blast furnaces. High carbon emissions by the steel industry represents a big challenge for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

For every ton of steel produced in blast furnaces about 2 t of CO 2 equivalent are released into the atmosphere. In contrast, in the direct reduction route, the HBI produced with green hydrogen as the reducing agent when supplied to Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs), reduces carbon emissions to approximately 0.4 t of CO 2 equivalent per ton of steel produced, accounting for all emissions along the value chain. This process therefore results in an 80% reduction in emissions, enabling ‘green steel’ production.

Vale and GEP, which is supported by Europe’s Global Gateway programme, will also collaborate on various aspects of the hydrogen value chain, such as the deployment of electrolysers, the design of industrial plants for green hydrogen and its derivates, as well as other industrial decarbonisation applications of renewable hydrogen.

To drive down the costs, Green Energy Park will implement state-of-the-art electrolyser technologies on a standardised production platform. The integrated hydrogen production plant by Green Energy Park features some of the most advanced process engineering designs, including storage and handling facilities for hydrogen and its derivatives. As such, GEP contributes deep engineering and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) expertise in the field of world-scale cryogenic gas handling and storage, combined with dedicated infrastructure and industrial construction capabilities.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!