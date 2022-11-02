Stress Engineering Services, Inc. launches SES Renewables Solutions

Stress Engineering Services, Inc., a global leader in delivering complex engineering services and solutions, has launched SES Renewables Solutions, a new group dedicated to providing engineering solutions across a broad range of renewable energy industries. SES Renewables Solutions is an expansion of Stress’ current service offerings that utilises the company’s 50 years of technical expertise in energy.

SES Renewables serves a wide range of industry sectors including offshore and onshore wind energy, energy storage, hydrogen, geothermal energy, production of biofuels, and micro/smart grid systems. Within these sectors, SES Renewables service offerings include technical and commercial due diligence, consulting, design, analysis, testing, condition monitoring, integrity management, and digital solutions.

Jack Miller, President, Stress, said: “At Stress, we’ve been working in energy for 50 years. Our decades of experience in traditional energy solutions, combined with our unparalleled technical expertise across all other business areas, such as aerospace and defence, consumer products and medical technologies, is the ideal toolbox to address the technical and commercial challenges renewable energy faces.”

Kenneth Bhalla, Chief Technology Officer, Stress, added: “The energy industry has changed significantly in the last decade; and it’s imperative that we evolve with it. We’re seeing an increasing demand from our clients to consider the importance of sustainability in our service offerings. The primary goal of SES Renewables is to deliver sustainability driven solutions at affordable prices to our clients as we all progress through the energy transition.”

SES Renewables Solutions key team members include Carlos Lopez, energy storage systems, microgrid solutions; Colton Sheets, biofuels, pipelines; Sathish Ramamoorthy, hydrogen and CCUS; and William Walker, wind energy, offshore renewables.

