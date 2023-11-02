HYDROGRID, a digitalisation pioneer based in Vienna, has announced a software collaboration with the Kantonalen Elektrizitätswerk Nidwalden (EWN) in Switzerland. HYDROGRID’s innovative technology will assist EWN in the optimal planning and optimisation of their hydropower plants in daily operations.

Through the partnership with HYDROGRID, the optimal positioning of EWN’s entire portfolio in the rapidly changing Swiss electricity markets will be ensured. This includes all eight hydropower plants, featuring both multi-stage storage chains and run-of-the-river hydropower plants owned by EWN. The use of the unique real-time solution ‘HYDROGRID Insight’ allows EWN to digitise and streamline its forecasting processes, strengthening its sustainable energy generation and desired digitisation efforts.

Roman Schilter, Project Manager of EWN Production, commented: “After comprehensive evaluation, we chose HYDROGRID Insight, an optimisation solution that seamlessly integrates into our existing IT landscape and enables optimal hydrological and market-based management of our portfolio. This partnership aligns with our mission to fully exploit the potential of our hydropower, ensuring the secure, economical, and sustainable energy supply to the customers of Nidwalden.”

Janice Goodenough, CEO of HYDROGRID, added: “We are very excited about the close collaboration with EWN, through which we jointly support innovation and growth in Swiss hydropower, thereby promoting the expansion of sustainable energy generation in the canton of Nidwalden. This strategic partnership with HYDROGRID exemplifies EWN’s commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to maximise renewable energy production.”

