Enel and Eni announce joint hydrogen projects

International energy companies, Enel Group and Eni, are working together to develop green hydrogen projects. The two partners are planning to produce green hydrogen through electrolysers powered by renewable energy.

The electrolysers will be located near two of the Eni refineries where green hydrogen appears to be the best decarbonisation option. Each of the two pilot projects will feature an electrolyser of approximately 10 MW and are expected to start generating green hydrogen by 2022-2023.

Francesco Starace, Enel Group Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, said: “We are interested in exploring with Eni the promising green hydrogen sector. Together, we identified a couple of sites where we can start with the first projects. The overall system we have in mind will be working as a closed loop whereby the electrolyser fed by renewable energy and the refinery will be at the same location, therefore avoiding the construction of complex transport infrastructure to move hydrogen around. We are looking forward to seeing green hydrogen supplying Eni’s refinery and biorefinery processes, and are working to have the first operating system in place before the end of our current three-year plan.”

Claudio Descalzi, Eni Chief Executive Officer, said: “This partnership in green hydrogen is part of Eni’s broader energy transition strategy. Our goal is to accelerate the reduction of our carbon footprint by implementing the best applicable low carbon solution, either green or blue, to reduce our direct emissions as well as switching to bio products to supply our clients.”

In the green hydrogen segment, Enel Group is also developing projects in Spain, Chile and the US. Should the expected economic improvements of the green hydrogen industry be confirmed, the company plans to grow its green hydrogen capacity to over 2 GW by 2030. Similarly, Eni is also studying other projects in Italy and in the UK. The present understanding could be subject to subsequent binding actions that the involved parties will define according to the applicable law, including that which regulates operations among related parties.

