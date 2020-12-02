Minesto to bring tidal energy to Faroese grid

As a part of the ongoing commissioning work of its DG100 tidal kite system Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, marine energy developer Minesto has reached the milestone of delivering electricity to the Faroese grid facilitated by the Power Purchase Agreement with the utility company SEV.

Following the installation of project infrastructure, including the foundation, export cable and onshore control station, Minesto installed and commenced commissioning activities of its 100 kW DG100 tidal kite system in October. The DG100 system consists of the kite, tether, and the bottom joint. The bottom joint provides a pivoting connection point with the foundation, allowing the kite to fly freely in its optimised figure-of-eight trajectory.

The DG100 commissioning progress means that Minesto now has initiated the process of generating renewable electricity from the tidal flows in Vestmannasund, using the Deep Green technology's unique principle of enhancing the speed of the kite through the water to power homes connected to the Faroese grid.

Collaboration for both microgrid and utility-scale installations

Minesto and SEV have entered into a collaboration agreement to integrate tidal energy through Minesto's Deep Green technology in the Faroe Islands. First step is the installation and operation of two grid connected DG100 systems in the Vestmannasund strait.

Minesto's DG100 is a product for microgrids, targeting the off-grid and remote locations market both in the Faroe Islands and worldwide.

After demonstrating the DG100 system in Vestmannasund, the joint ambition of SEV and Minesto is a large-scale buildout of both microgrid (<250 kW) and utility-scale (>1 MW) Deep Green systems in the Faroe Islands.

The long-term ambition is to make tidal energy a core energy source in the Faroe grid mix, to support the country's policy goal of satisfying the entire electricity need with renewable energy by 2030, including onshore transport and heating.

Minesto has been granted public funding totalling approximately €3.5 million through the EU's EIC Accelerator and the Swedish Energy Agency for the implementation of the Vestmannasund project and the development of the DG100 marine energy converter.

