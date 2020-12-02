Mitsubishi Power to upgrade geothermal plant in the Philippines

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order for the facility upgrading of the Makban Geothermal Power Plant in Laguna, Philippines.

Adopting the latest geothermal steam supply available at the power station, Mitsubishi Power will supply a new set of steam turbine components with optimum design for Unit No. 1, one of 10 geothermal power generating units supplied by Mitsubishi Power over the years, in order to optimise its performance and minimise geothermal steam consumption per power output. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021.The Makban Geothermal Power Plant is located southeast of the capital city of Manila and is owned and operated by AP Renewables Inc. (APRI), a renewable energy developer in the Philippines. Mitsubishi Power delivered the first geothermal power generating unit in 1979 with nine other units progressively installed over the next two decades until 1996.

For this renovation project, Mitsubishi Power’s Nagasaki Works will supply the newly designed steam turbine components, while Mitsubishi Power’s local subsidiary MHI Power (Philippines) Plant Services Corporation, the contracting arm of Mitsubishi Power (Philippines) Inc. for its after-sales service business, will provide on-site installation services. Mitsubishi Power’s superior steam turbine technology enabling high performance upgrades while ensuring full compatibility with existing facilities, has been rated by APRI and resulted in this order.

In geothermal power generation, hot water produced by magma deep below the earth's surface is extracted as steam, which is used to drive a turbine. Of the various forms of renewable energy that emit negligible carbon dioxide during power generation, geothermal power can be produced stably, 24 hr/d, and is virtually unaffected by weather or other factors. For this reason, geothermal power is a clean form of energy that is expected to see expanded application in countries and regions abundant in geothermal resources. However, facilities and equipment may need to be improved or repaired to adapt to changes in the natural environment over the medium to long term, as is being done in this project.

Mitsubishi Power has fulfilled orders for more than 100 geothermal power projects in 13 countries. With a total plant capacity of more than 3200 MW, Mitsubishi Power holds a leading share of the world’s geothermal power generating capacity, and has contributed to the stable operation of geothermal power producers around the world by providing robust after-sales services.

Going forward, by offering solutions to improve the operational performance of geothermal power generating equipment and facilities in regions throughout the world, Mitsubishi Power will promote the effective utilisation of geothermal resources, and contribute to the conservation of the global environment while ensuring stable power supply.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.

&nbsp;