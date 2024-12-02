ARX joins International Hydropower Association membership

ARX, formerly known as Pini Group, a global leader in engineering and infrastructure development, has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA). With its strong track record in delivering innovative hydropower projects and expertise in sustainable infrastructure, ARX’s membership adds to the IHA’s mission of doubling sustainable hydropower solutions worldwide.

ARX is a Swiss-based company with its headquarters located in Grono (Grisons), between the economic hubs of Zurich, Switzerland, and Milan, Italy. Over the years, it has expanded into a comprehensive network of specialists.

Andrea Galli, Group CEO, commented: “Our team excels in both delving into niche technical tasks and overseeing large scale, multidisciplinary projects. This versatility empowers us to tackle any challenge, whether highly specific or broadly complex, with the confidence needed to drive significant progress. We believe in the importance of the energy transition and are committed to investing in the hydropower sector to contribute meaningfully and seize global opportunities.”

Eddie Rich, CEO IHA, added: “We welcome ARX to the IHA family, particularly given its leadership in pumped storage hydropower. Its expertise in supporting clients to deliver sustainable hydropower is a great addition to our membership.”

