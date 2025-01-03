Deswik becomes IHA member

Australian software developer and consultancy firm, Deswik, has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA).

Founded in 2008, the company started in the mining sector and has since taken its expertise into hydropower – pushing forward sustainable solutions and practice. Deswik offers clients tailored strategies to help visualise and optimise their hydropower projects, with efficiency and innovation at the heart.

One of the landmark hydropower projects the company worked on is the Kidston pumped hydro project in Queensland, Australia.

Richard Hawkey, Senior Consultant at Deswik, said: “Our membership in the IHA comes at a pivotal time, as we strengthen our role in the clean energy transition. The global shift towards decarbonisation presents significant opportunities for pumped hydro storage – and Deswik is committed to driving innovation in this area. Sustainable hydropower is vital for a cleaner, more resilient future. At Deswik, we are committed to delivering solutions that empower the industry to achieve this.”

Eddie Rich, IHA CEO, commented: “Deswik’s work on the Kidston project in Queensland is a great pointer to future potential to turn disused mining sites into pumped storage facilities. We welcome its expertise to deliver many other such projects.”

