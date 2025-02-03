OMSI appointed to lead submarine cable installations in the Caribbean

Offshore Marine Subsea International (OMSI), a UK-based company specialising in subsea services and a subsidiary of Offshore Marine Management Holdings Group, has been selected to lead engineering, procurement, and construction on a power infrastructure project in the Caribbean.

The project will connect islands of San Pedro and Caye Caulker with the Belizean mainland via a 34.5kV submarine cable.

San Pedro and Cay Caulker lie 11 km from the mainland, with isolated local power grids. The installation will traverse part of the Caribbean Sea and once complete, will significantly improve the islands’ power reliability and efficiency to meet increasing electricity demands from local consumption and tourism. The connection will additionally deliver cleaner power supplies from the Belizean mainland – which derives nearly 50% of its power from hydroelectric sources.

Additionally, with the Caribbean being the centre of storms and major hurricanes, along with increasingly volatile weather patterns attributed to climactic change, the new cable infrastructure will enable more reliable power supplies and provide consistent grid power from the mainland. Planning for the project commenced in early 2024, with the Marine Route Survey completed in August 2024. OMSI is overseeing all project phases – from engineering through to procurement and installation – with completion estimated by Spring 2025. Rob Grimmond, Managing Director of OMSI, commented: “The Caribbean faces a number of energy challenges including meeting rising energy demand and a need to shift from the increase of fossil fuel imports and improve the resilience of power infrastructure. The impacts of projects like this is not just an infrastructure upgrade, but also a critical lifeline for regional resilience, both in terms of energy and economic prosperity. By connecting islands to a cleaner and more reliable grid, we’re addressing energy security concerns and laying a foundation for growth and climate adaptation.” Grimmond continued: “OMSI provides end-to-end offshore solutions, from surveys and subsea cable installation to final commissioning, ensuring reliable delivery for critical projects. Our experience in subsea engineering positions us to address infrastructure gaps in regions such as the Caribbean, supporting new power reliability and long term economic growth and development.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.