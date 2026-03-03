Manchester-led study explores potential impact of underwater noise from tidal energy

The University of Manchester will lead a new research project to understand how noise generated by tidal-stream turbines travels through the marine environment and how it may affect marine life, supporting the responsible commercial scaling of tidal energy.

As the UK prepares for a rapid expansion of tidal energy, (not)NOISY (Propagation of NOISe generated by tidal arraYs and its environmental impacts) will develop the first advanced tools capable of predicting the cumulative underwater noise produced by tidal turbine arrays before they are built.

The research will support industry, regulators, and policymakers to strengthen the evidence base used in environmental assessments and enable informed, proportionate decision-making as the sector grows.

Tidal energy is emerging as a key part of the UK’s renewable energy mix. Unlike wind and solar power, which depend on weather conditions, tidal power is highly predictable and can deliver a steady, reliable source of energy day in, day out, making it the perfect complement to other renewable energy.

As the sector scales-up and larger turbine arrays, with 10 devices or more, are planned for deployment, understanding their environmental impacts is becoming increasingly important, particularly potential collision risks with marine macro-fauna and underwater noise. Modelling suggests turbine noise could travel up to 8 km through the ocean.

Lead researcher Dr Pablo Ouro, Research Fellow in the Department of Civil En-gineering and Management at The University of Manchester, said: “Tidal stream energy has enormous potential to support the UK’s net-zero ambitions, but its long-term success depends on our ability to accurately assess and manage environmental impacts, hence accelerating project permitting and licensing.

“Noise generation is one of the biggest uncertainties facing tidal projects today but tools to estimate cumulative acoustic outputs with high confidence do not yet exist. With tidal arrays expected to grow in number and size, we need tools that can predict their cumulative acoustic footprint prior to deployment. (not)NOISY will provide exactly that.”

The research team will develop advanced high-fidelity computer models and AI-assisted rapid tools that closely replicate real world tidal stream site conditions, allowing researchers to quantify how noise from tidal turbines travels through real marine environments. The model will be applied in both near- and far-wake regions, across different turbine types (floating and bottom-fixed) and environmental conditions at four major European sites – EMEC and MeyGen in Scotland, Raz Blanchard between France and the Channel Islands, and Morlais in Wales.

The findings will lead to the development of Python Tidal-Array Induced acoustics (PyTAI), an open-source, AI-driven tool that will enable rapid prediction of tidal turbine noise under a wide range of operating conditions. The tool will support future environmental impact assessments and contribute to the development of evidence-based policy and regulatory guidance.

Dr Ouro added: “By improving confidence in marine noise prediction, we hope this project will help accelerate the next generation of tidal-stream developments, supporting clean energy growth while protecting marine ecosystems, in order to foster an industry of national importance.”

(not)NOISY is funded by UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy Impact hub and brings together a strong international consortium, including three European turbine manufacturers, UK and French tidal project developers, policymakers, and academic partners, ensuring close collaboration between research, industry, and regulation.

Full list of researchers and companies:

Dr Pablo Ouro – Dame Kathleen Ollerenshaw Fellow, The University of Manchester.

James Murray – Programme Manager, Orbital Marine Power.

Mario Iglesias Casal – Chief Operating Officer, Magallanes Renovables.

Dr Dernis Mediavilla – Innovation Manager, European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

Dr Diego Miguez – Lead Engineer (Acoustics and Data), ORE Catapult.

Fraser Johnson – Director of Operations and Assets, MeyGen Tidal Energy Pr-ject.

Dr Philip Archer – Head of Product Applications, Proteus Marine Renewables.

Cara Donovan – Senior Environment & Consents Manager, Proteus Marine Renewables.

Gianlucca Gerich – Environmental and Consents Lead, MeyGen Tidal Energy Project.

Prof Esteban Ferrer – Professor, Polytechnic University of Madrid.

Dr Laura Botero – Assistant Professor, Universidad Industrial de Santander.

Dr Omar Sherif Mohamed – Postdoctoral Research Associate, The University of Manchester.

