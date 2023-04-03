CGHC joins International Hydropower Association

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) has announced ContourGlobal Hydro Cascade CJSC (CGHC) as its newest member.

Armenian power generation company, CGHC, a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, are focused on developing, acquiring, and operating electricity generation businesses across the world to improve lives by providing reliable, accessible electricity, promoting economic growth, and social wellbeing.

In 2015, CG bought the 404.2 MW Vorotan Cascade, one of the main power generation complexes in Armenia. The hydropower cascade, which comprises of three hydropower plants and four reservoirs on the Vorotan river, supplies approximately 13 – 15% of Armenia’s total electricity generation.

Since its purchase, CGHC has shown a commitment to bettering this key hydropower asset by undertaking major electromechanical refurbishments to modernise the plant, improve its operational performance and efficiency, as well as its safety and reliability.

Alvina Abajyan, General Manager of ContourGlobal Hydro Cascade, said: “With all the changes happening in the energy sector and vast growth of green energy which we have witnessed in Armenia with solar, we believe the role of hydropower should never be underestimated as a reliable, safe, and clean source of energy.

“ContourGlobal Hydro Cascade is continuous in its commitment to support the development of hydropower in Armenia through developing programmes focused on efficient use of available water resources.”

IHA Deputy CEO, Pablo Valverde, added: “We are thrilled that one of Armenia’s key hydropower operators has joined IHA.

“Armenia’s hydropower potential is significant, and CGHC’s mission, focusing on the human benefits of hydropower – how it can provide affordable and reliable electricity and promote economic growth and social wellbeing, is well aligned with what we are trying to achieve at IHA.”

