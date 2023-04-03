Hy2gen commissions Technip Energies to complete a pre-FEED study for its renewable hydrogen project

Hy2gen, the global project developer of renewable hydrogen, renewable ammonia, and hydrogen-based e-fuel plants, has entrusted the completion of a pre-FEED study for its COURANT project to Technip Energies. The pre-FEED phase started at the beginning of March and is expected to be completed before the end of 2023. It will provide insights into the configuration of the plant units and technologies, as well as information on the expected capital requirements of the project, ongoing operating costs, and the possible initiation of environmental impact assessments and stakeholder engagement steps. In addition, the results of the project phase will give insights for further partners of Hy2gen and Technip Energies to configure their downstream plants. Assuming a completed FEED and a positive investment decision, Hy2gen expects to have the plant completed by 2028. Production of carbon-neutral renewable ammonia is expected to start shortly thereafter, making it Hy2gen’s first Canadian project.

COURANT will produce renewable ammonia for the production of green feedstock for use in Quebec, Canada. The hydrogen will be produced via electrolysers and the nitrogen will be produced in an air separation plant. The energy to operate both plants will be supplied from hydropower. This makes the production of the ammonia completely climate-neutral. The expected production volume of ammonia is designed for 220 000 t, and the planned energy requirement for this is 2.5 TWh/y.

“We are pleased by the trust placed in Technip Energies by Hy2gen to advance the COURANT project by carrying out the pre-FEED phase. This illustrates the relevance of our existing partnership with Hy2gen, and we are looking forward to accelerating together the deployment of carbon-free hydrogen and its derivatives at scale,” said Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer at Technip Energies.

“We very much welcome the opportunity to entrust Technip Energies with the implementation of the pre-FEED phase on COURANT. Technip Energies is a leader in the international carbon-free energy market and it was particularly important for us to place the responsibility in highly professional hands for our first Canadian project,” stated Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen AG. Furthermore, the project sets an important impulse for the province of Quebec and represents an important milestone on the way to a climate-neutral future for the region.

