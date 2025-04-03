Equipmake secures development agreement with CorPower Ocean

Equipmake, a market leader in engineering-driven differentiated electrification technologies, products, and solutions across the automotive, truck, bus, and speciality vehicle industries, has signed a development agreement with wave energy device developer, CorPower Ocean AB.

Under the agreement, Equipmake will develop a generator and silicon carbide (SiC) inverter system, tailored to CorPower Ocean’s advanced wave energy system. The agreement, valued at £650 000, marks the first phase of a programme designed to accelerate commercialisation of CorPower Ocean’s wave energy technology. The programme will contribute to large scale production within five years.

Corpower Ocean supplies ‘CorPack’ wave energy clusters, which are used as building blocks that form larger wave farms that can be hundreds of megawatts to gigawatt in scale. CorPacks come in 10 – 30 MW size, where electricity is harvested from an array of wave energy converters into a collection hub. Each hub delivers grid quality electricity with standard 33/66 kV electrical connection commonly used in offshore wind.

Equipmake is now assisting CorPower Ocean to further streamline this production through its expertise in advanced electric motors, inverters, and complete zero-emission electric drivetrains and power electronic systems.

The agreement represents an opportunity for Equipmake to establish a presence in the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector, leveraging its electrification expertise to support CorPower Ocean’s technology. This collaboration underscores the potential for substantial future growth as the renewable energy market accelerates its adoption of sustainable solutions.

Ian Foley, CEO, Equipmake, said: “This agreement with CorPower Ocean highlights Equipmake’s ability to provide high-performance electrification solutions to innovative, forward-thinking industries across multiple sectors and applications. Ocean energy holds significant promise as a sustainable power source, and we are delighted to be contributing to the advancement of CorPower Ocean’s transformative technology.”

Patrik Möller, CEO, CorPower Ocean, added: “Our partnership with Equipmake represents a major step forward in the development of our next-generation generator and SiC inverter, further enhancing the performance and scalability of our wave energy systems. This agreement marks an important milestone in our journey towards delivering reliable, clean energy on a global scale.”

